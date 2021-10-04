Kamla: Safe zones bound to fail

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - SUREASH CHOLAI

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says the safe zones, as currently conceptualised, are bound to fail.

In a release on Sunday, Persad-Bissessar said it was yet another piece of legislation from Attorney General Faris Al Rawi that was “illogical, poorly conceived and bound to fail.”

The Government has announced safe zones to mean in-house restaurant dining, bars, casinos and betting halls, cinemas, private members clubs, theatres, gyms and fitness studios and water parks all of which will be operational from October 11.

The safe zones are open to people over 12, who are fully vaccinated. Operators and staff members must also be fully vaccinated.

The Government also announced penalties for businesses and customers who fail to adhere to the rule of being vaccinated.

In an October 3 Newsday article, Al Rawi said any business owner who operates a safe zone and has an unvaccinated person on their premises will be fined $25,000 upon being found guilty.

Unvaccinated people found in safe zones face a fixed penalty fine of $5,000, the article said. The article also said workers who cannot be vaccinated because they are pregnant, recently recovered from the virus or have any other medical reason, can obtain an exemption or deferrals certificate from doctors in the public health sector.

Persad-Bissessar said the UNC fears that businesses will fail to generate enough income to cover operational costs under the safe zones.

The UNC release said, “Functioning at 50 per cent capacity, out of a population pool of 42 per cent vaccinated, means that only 21 per cent of the population is permitted to patronise these businesses at any point in time.

“I expect that these chambers and businesses that are currently supporting this safe zone policy will eventually ask for it to be discontinued.”

The release said that there were issues to be considered such as opening family entertainment spaces such as water parks and cinemas made no sense since children under 12 cannot have access. The release said families with children under 12 would not use the safe zones which reduced the authorised pool of customers further.

“In addition, the unvaccinated employee is now expected to produce a PCR test every two weeks to continue to work, but who pays for this? This contradicts the opinion of the president of the Industrial court, Deborah Thomas-Felix, that terms of employment cannot be arbitrarily changed by an employer.”

It added that these were “unrealistic measures” that fostered neither health nor economic advantages.