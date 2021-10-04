Imbert reveals plans for 3 international sport events in 2022

Plans are afoot for Trinidad and Tobago to host at least three major international sporting events in the coming fiscal year.

Minister of Finance Colm Imbert made this announcement during his presentation of the national budget in Parliament on Monday.

“The government has just approved the submission of a bid to host matches in January 2022 of the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup and we are considering the TT Cricket Board’s interest in hosting some games during England’s tour of the West Indies in February 2022,” he said.

He added that the government has thrown its support behind the TT Powerboat Association’s international P1 circuit event scheduled for February.

Imbert added, “We expect that these plans will assist in the activation of our potential to build our sport tourism product.”

He also said that depending on the success of the government’s nationwide covid19 vaccination drive, fans may be allowed to return to the stands, once domestic sport resumes.

“We will continue to recognise the role sport plays in nation-building. As such we’re expecting that all sporting events, with fans attending, be permitted once again in 2022. However, this depends on the success of our vaccination programme,” Imbert said.