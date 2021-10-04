Imbert: $30m for Tobago farmland development

In this file photo, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis at a farm in Goldsborough, Tobago. Finance Minister Colm Imbert in his 2021/2022 budget presentation said $30 million will be allocated for farmland development in Tobago. - Photo courtesy OPM

Finance Minister Colm Imbert said $30 million will be allocated for farmland development in Tobago.

Delivering the 2021/2022 budget in the House of Representatives on Monday, Imbert said the allocation is meant to rehabilitate abandoned agricultural estates and development of the overall sector.

He said money will also be provided for the ongoing fight against covid19 in Tobago, to develop the island's road and drainage infrastructure and to assist with climate-change adaptation

Imbert said construction of the long-awaited Scarborough Secondary School will also begin in 2022.