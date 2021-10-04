N Touch
News

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down

Stock photo source: Pixabay
Stock photo source: Pixabay

A major outage has resulted in Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram all being down.

The Independent UK reported on Monday, "The three apps – which are all owned by Facebook, and run on shared infrastructure – all completely stopped working shortly before 5pm (UK time)."

The UK is five hours ahead of Trinidad and Tobago.

"Other products that are part of the same family of apps, such as Facebook Workplace, also stopped working."

The report said visitors to the Facebook website simply saw an error page or a message that their browser could not connect. The WhatsApp and Instagram apps continued to work, but did not show new content, including any messages sent or received during the problems.

Facebook spokesman Andy Stone made a post to Twitter. He said, "We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience."

Posts praising Twitter are being shared on the only popular social media platform now usable.

Here are a few of the most shared:

Comments

"Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down"

More in this section