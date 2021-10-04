Barataria policeman dies days after being shot by relative

File photo -

Twelve days after he was shot by a relative during an argument at his Barataria home, a police officer has died in hospital.

Investigators said Brandon Borrell died at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex at around 7.30 am on Monday.

Borrell was shot in the abdomen on September 22 after the relative claimed he picked up a knife to use against her during the argument.

Police on patrol took him to the hospital.

The woman was taken to the Morvant police station, where she was interviewed by members of the Gender-Based Violence Unit (GBVU) and later released.

Borrell was last assigned to the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II.

Senior police said the enquiry began with the GBVU but may be passed on to the Homicide Bureau of Investigations region I.