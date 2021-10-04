4 students receive JMMB Express Finance schols

JEF inaugural scholarship winners and parents with JMMB CEO Elson James at the first awards distribution. - Photo courtesy JMMB Express

FOUR students received scholarships grants from JMMB Express Finance (JEF) in its inaugural SEA scholarship programme.

JEF launched its programme on July 29 in which participants submitted video testimonials on why they should receive a JEF scholarship.

The winners — Shenea Radgman, Nikolai Rolle, Christopher Bruce and Micah Brown — each received a Lenovo laptop and $2,000 towards their school necessities.

At the prize handover last week, JMMB Express Finance CEO Elson James said while academics are important, the students were chosen more for their ability to persevere through challenges and less for their academic achievement.

“At JEF we wanted to celebrate with our clients who have been doing their best through covid19 and other personal life challenges. We know that this has been a difficult period and we wanted to support our JEF family and let them know that we see and appreciate them.”

James urged other corporate citizens to provide scholarships to deserving young people and said the JEF scholarship will be the first of many.

Lennox Bruce, father of awardee Christopher Bruce, said he was proud of his son’s dedication and hard work in preparation for the SEA exam despite being hospitalised for a serious illness.

“The teacher said that maybe he shouldn’t try to take the exam this time, but he wanted to do it. Christopher asked his mom to bring his books to the hospital,” Bruce said.

Another parent, Avis Bruce-Brown, said it was a challenge for her son Micah, who is on the autism spectrum, to complete his primary school education.

“This was an opportunity to show him (Micah) that hard work pays off,” Bruce-Brown said. Christopher and Micah both attended Richmond Street Boy Primary School.

Christopher now attends the Belmont Secondary School, and Micah attends the Morvant Laventille Secondary School.