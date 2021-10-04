3 new deaths, 144 covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Health reported three deaths and 144 new covid19 cases on Monday.

The update reflects samples taken between September 30 and October 3.

The 4pm update said the number of deaths is now 1,508 and there are 4,210 active cases.

It said 355,583 people have been tested for covid19 to date.

The number of cases to date is 51,387 and the number of patients recovered is 45,669.

There are 290 people in hospital, 60 patients in step-down facilities, 110 in state quarantine, and 3,716 in home isolation.

The statement said the number of people who have been given their first of two doses of the covid19 vaccine is 582,570. The number of people given their second dose is 489,306. A total of 20,366 people have received a one-dose vaccine and the total number fully vaccinated is now 509,672.