Vessel feared sunk in V'zuelan waters – 4 dead, 20 missing

A coast guard interceptor vessel with their larger patrol boat. - Photo by Sureash Cholai

BOTH the Guardia Nacional and the TT Coast Guard were searching on Sunday in territorial waters off Venezuela and Trinidad, respectively, after a vessel which left Trinidad on Friday, has not arrived at port and is believed to have sunk.

A release on Sunday by the TT Coast Guard stated that the vessel left with 25 people on board en route to the Delta region of Venezuela. When the boat did not arrive, the Venezuelan Guardia Nacional contacted the TT Coast Guard as it was feared that the boat had sunk.

Since then, the release said, four bodies were reportedly found in Venezuelan waters, one person was rescued and 20 others remain unaccounted for.

The TT Coast Guard dispatched one of its assets which was already on marine patrol to join in search and rescue operations.

The Coast Guard release, signed by Public Affairs Officer Lt Kerron Valere, said it remains in communication with its Venezuelan counterparts in an attempt to locate survivors. Searches continue in both TT and Venezuelan territorial waters.

Initial reports are that those still unaccounted for are missing in Venezuela's waters and as such the TT Coast Guard will continue to co-operate with the Venezuelan authorities in according with international conventions for the safety of life at sea (SOLAS) and international conventions on maritime search and rescue.