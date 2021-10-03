US Professor's advice in The UWI webinar: Don't put wealth before health

In this file photo, customers crowd UA Investment store on Frederick Street, Port of Spain on August 16 when retail stores reopened as part of the phased lifting of covid19 restrictions. Photo by Sureash Cholai -

AMIDST the challenges caused by the pandemic, US-based academic and author Thomas Sadler is urging countries to use caution and invest in adequate healthcare for more sustained economic growth.

Sadler, a professor in economics at Western Illinois University, made the suggestion during his remarks at The UWI'S pre-budget webinar on "Health Opportunities and Challenges in a Pandemic" on Sunday.

Citing the challenges different aspects of the economy face during the pandemic, as a result of restrictive public measures aimed at reducing the spread of the virus, Sadler said neglecting proper health protocols could come at a larger long-term financial cost.

"I think what's important to keep in mind is economic recovery means a return to pre-pandemic levels of economic activity and employment but it also means the stabilisation of healthcare and education.

"We need to prioritise health before wealth. It's important to put people back to work but we cannot trade lives for economic livelihood.

"Countries should prioritise public health, people who intervene earlier have already seen areas of economic development," Sadler said.

He added that public health was connected to economic recovery as countries with healthier populations showed the best chances of rebounding.

Noting TT's successive waves of infection and government response to the pandemic, Sadler said compared to other countries, TT has been relatively successful in controlling the spread of the virus and commended local authorities for their policies and response.

He also commented on TT's vaccination drive noting that in other developed countries there was still some hesitancy to accept vaccines and stressed that human behaviour would also be a key determining factor in economic recovery.

"What I would say is I've taken a look at countless epidemic curves, this is a pretty interesting success story for TT.

"Your first wave of infection which was not that wave happened in August into September.

"Total doses given over are one million with almost half a million fully vaccinated this is a little higher than the world average which is very impressive and this demonstrates the prioritisation of health and this should continue over time.

"Many countries with even developed country status doesn't necessarily have this percentage of fully vaccinated."

He said that as planning continues it was important for state and private authorities to increase their public information campaigns while hosting more joint stakeholder discussions in anticipation of a reopening.