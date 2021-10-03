Pooran continues to struggle ahead of T20 World Cup

IT was another relatively quiet day for West Indies cricketers playing in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Nicholas Pooran’s dismal run of form in the tournament continued as he only scored three for Punjab Kings.

Chasing 165 for victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore the Kings could only muster 158/6 in 20 overs and lost by six runs.

Batting first, RCB scored 164/7 in 20 overs.

Pooran, who is the West Indies T20 vice-captain, has batted five times since the IPL resumed on September 19 recording scores of 32, eight, two, 12 and three.

Pooran will be eager to find form ahead of the T20 World Cup which bowls off on October 17 in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Jason Holder and Sunil Narine featured in the second match on Sunday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Holder only scored two as Sunrisers could only post 115/8 in 20 overs.

Narine was not among the wickets, but he made scoring difficult for Sunrisers only conceding 12 runs in four overs.

In response, Knight Riders closed on 119/4 in 19.4 overs to win by six wickets. Holder ended with 2/32 in four overs.

Holder is not on the 15-man West Indies World Cup T20 team but is one of four travelling reserves.

Narine was overlooked because of fitness.