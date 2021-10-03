159 new covid19 cases, five new deaths

Image courtesy CDC

THERE are 159 new cases of the coronavirus in TT, according to the Ministry of Health's 4 pm covid19 update on Sunday.

There are 4,217 active positive cases of covid19.

The update also reported that there were five new covid19-related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,505.

The deaths were three elderly men and one elderly woman with comorbidities and one elderly woman without comorbidities.

As of Sunday afternoon, there were 25 people discharged from public health facilities and 157 recovered community cases.

Recovered community cases are people who tested positive for covid19 and placed in self-isolation but later met the discharge criteria and released from self-isolation.

It was also reported that 581,504 people received their first dose of a two dose vaccine, while 488,131 people received their second dose and 20,174 people received their first dose of a single dose regime.

The update reported that there were 286 people warded in the hospital with 57 people at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.