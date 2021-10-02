We deservebetter roads

THE EDITOR: Daily we are hearing of deplorable road conditions all over the country. Citizens are protesting by lighting bonfires, blocking roadways and now residents of one southern district is threatening to take the Minister of Works to court for neglect and breach of promise.

But why does the minister have to get involved in issue such as potholes, sinkholes and road blockages from fallen trees or landslides, as we are hearing about so often since the start of this extreme rainy season? Isn't there other employees in his ministry that can deal with such problems? Or is the minister micro-managing? If that is the case the ministry is doomed to failure as one person cannot manage the large network of roads.

At the same time it may be prudent to point out that people are sometimes at a loss as to which agency of government to turn to when roads collapse or potholes become craters. We often hear the Works Ministry passing the blame to regional bodies and vice versa and more often than not both blame WASA. And WASA is just not saying anything.

According to one letter writer, “It is unlikely that one would find at least a half kilometre of smooth drivable roads in south Trinidad.” The roads are definitely the worst we have seen in decades. Now all the agencies mentioned have got to do better.

We deserve better, especially now with the talk of more taxes in the air.

WKS HOSEIN

Chaguanas