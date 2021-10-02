TTOC hopeful for TT in breakdancing in the Olympics

Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Brian Lewis at the launch of breakdance in Olympics 2024 at the TTOC office on Abercromby Street in Port of Spain. - SUREASH CHOLAI

PRESIDENT OF the TT Olympic Committee (TTOC) Brian Lewis said he is confident of the country’s chances of qualifying for breakdancing at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Speaking during a launch of the agenda for breaking (the term used for breakdancing) in the Games by the National Ballroom Dance Sport Association of TT (NABDATT), Lewis said he believes TT can be successful.

“I think in TT, urban sports, if done right, can unearth some gold-medal talent in the Olympics where some of the traditional longstanding sports haven’t been able to go,” said Lewis, during the launch at the Olympic House, Port of Spain on Friday.

He said in recent years, urban sports have broken barriers at the Olympic Games.

“Even the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has acknowledged the Olympic programme is getting old and stale and has embraced urban sports, including rock climbing, surfing, (and other) lifestyle-type sports.

“It is particularly exciting because breakdancing has moved from the pavements of the inner cities into the boardroom of the IOC.”

He said urban sports are resonating with urban and rural communities which tend to feel marginalised.

He cautioned the NABDATT, however, that as the country heads into turbulent economic environment, the obligation of the TTOC only kicks in after they have qualified.

“Don’t automatically expect the TTOC is going to be able to fund and assist.”

He added the possibilities of breakdancing for TT are something everyone should be excited about. “Only this morning someone sent me a WhatsApp message to say they categorically disagree (with breakdancing as an Olympic sport). There is the feeling TT should focus on traditional sports like cricket and football and that is where all the money should go.

“Don’t feel everybody will embrace it as an Olympic sport, but rest assured the TTOC does. Anything to resonate with youth and young people, we are for it.

Former dancer and founding member of the Electric Breakers and the Electric Breakers dance against crime academy Aaron Charles said he believes TT dancers have what it takes to qualify for the Olympics. “We have been doing this style of dance for many years, since I was a toddler,” he said.

“Since then, we have influenced a lot more dancers to become a part of it. It has improved a lot. And we have what it takes to make it far and even get gold.”

He said dancers must prepare for a strenuous workout regimen and diet to prepare for a competition of this magnitude.

“It’s a lot of cardio, upper body strength training, and proper dieting. It is intense and continuous. This style of dance is very athletic.”

Lewis said he is still hopeful about his goal of having ten gold medals by 2024.

“Yes, I am passionate about the gold. The goal will not be complete until we get to 2024, but for me as tall a mountain as it may be, you must have goals. This is the Olympic goal."