Trinidad and Tobago women's hockey team beaten 2-0 in Pan Am final

Members of the TT women hockey team celebrate a goal during their Pan Am Challenge semi-final match against Paraguay in Lima, Peru on Friday. PHOTO COURTESY PAN AM HOCKEY. -

TRINIDAD AND Tobago’s women’s hockey team settled for silver at the 2021 Pan American Challenge in Lima, Peru on Saturday as they went down 2-0 to the hosts in the title match.

Peru dominated proceedings and went ahead in the 26th minute via a penalty corner from Solange Alonso.

Although TT tried valiantly to find the equaliser, the host nation added pressure on the visitors when Marina Montes scored a field goal in the 44th minute.

This was TT’s only loss of the tournament having defeated Peru 1-0 in their opening preliminary match. They went on to draw 2-2 against Paraguay and 1-1 against Brazil to finish second behind Peru in the group stage.

In their semi-final bout against Paraguay on Friday, TT booked a spot in the final by winning 4-3 via penalty shootout, after both teams finished normal time with one goal each.

However, having secured a spot in the final, TT were still able to punch their ticket for the Pan American Cup in Santiago, Chile in January. The Pan Am Cup is a qualifier event for the 2022 Pan American Games.