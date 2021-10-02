Trinidad and Tobago girls fourth, boys fifth at U-12 teams tennis

TRINIDAD AND Tobago’s girls finished fourth while the boys placed fifth at the International Tennis Federation/Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation (ITF/COTECC) Sub Region 3 & 4 12-and-Under Team Competition in the Dominican Republic on Friday.

In the boys’ final match, Barbados were forced to withdraw in the middle of their doubles match as the team had to catch their flight home. TTs Brian Harricharan and Nirav Dougdeen were 2-0 ahead before Barbados exited.

Prior to that, TT’s Connor Carrington won his singles match 6-3, 6-2 but Harricharan lost his contest 6-4, 0-6, 6-4.

The girls team did not compete on Friday but their prior results placed them fourth overall.