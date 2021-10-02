Tobago's active covid19 cases climb to 434

File photo

The number of active covid19 cases in Tobago rose to 434 after 20 new cases were reported overnight.

Tobago’s covid19 death toll stands at 88.

In a statement on Saturday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said there are now 33 patients instate isolation, 396 in home isolation and five in ICU. Eight patients have been discharged.

The division said a total of 15,013 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago. Of that figure, 2,866 have tested positive. There are 2,325 recovered patients.

To date, a total of 20,964 patients have been partially vaccinated while 18,030 are fully vaccinated.