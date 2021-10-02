The budget we need

Steve Alvarez -

THE EDITOR: This is a small part of the budget speech I wish I could hear on Monday.

Madam Speaker, budgets over the last few decades seem to have neglected the fact that government is elected by the people to serve the people. This year this budget seeks to correct that disservice by returning governance to the people.

This budget is anchored in a major initiative of this government that will be addressed in relevant legislation that will be brought to this House shortly. That legislation reforms local government to return governance to the people through structured community management.

Madam Speaker, this initiative is not new. Effective management through community involvement dates back to the Roman Empire, it is practised in every developed country in the world and was practised in TT before independence through a structure of counties and wards management. More on this will be forthcoming during the budget debate.

Primary in our service to the people is the commitment of this government to ensure every community has access to a reliable water supply and good roads. In pursuit of this WASA will with immediate effect be responsible for managing the supply of water to the communities only from the source to the major mains up to 12-inch diameter. Distribution to the customers, maintenance of minor distribution lines and consequent road restoration will now be the responsibility of the community management. All metering and billing will be the responsibility of the communities.

Madam Speaker, this initiative will not only allow for a more reliable water distribution but will provide long-term employment for workers within their community.

All road repairs apart from highways would now be the responsibility of the community management. Property registration and property taxes will now be the responsibility of the community management.

Madam Speaker, as this government recognises the global changes in economic structures, it will structurally wean itself off heavy reliance on energy taxes and encourage economic activity in agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, technology, and marine services.

It is the intent of this government to move from reliance on one sector of our economy to a diverse source of income derived from our initiatives to encourage economic activity in every sector of our economy throughout the nation.

Labour will be encouraged to partner with government to arrive at renewed training to improve the quality of labour consistent with improvements in the workplace.

Healthcare will be extended through partnerships with private providers and a restructured national health insurance.

Education will be modified to meet the demands of a changing world.

Infrastructure development will see new highways along the coast, while communities will be encouraged to build new access roads to facilitate economic growth.

Agriculture will be restructured to take advantage of our fertile land and climate with an aim to once again be a major exporter of food.

Through community policing and a re-energised effort to deal with reducing outstanding matters in our courts, our communities will once again be safe.

Madam Speaker, I beg to move.

STEVE ALVAREZ

via e-mail