Teniel Campbell pleased with Paris-Roubaix women's race debut

Teniel Campbell -

TRINIDAD AND Tobago's pro cyclist Teniel Campbell was pleased with her performance at the inaugural Paris-Roubaix women’s road race in France on Saturday although she finished outside the time limit.

Finishing outside the time limit is when a rider is unable to complete the course within a specified time behind the race winner. This is usually defined as a percentage of the winner’s time.

After the 116.4-kilometre distance, Campbell did not place but she was still able to make significant contributions to her Team Bike Exchange over the mountainous terrain.

Campbell’s teammate Sarah Roy (Australia) finished the highest for Team Bike Exchange in 23rd position. Winning the event was Elizabeth Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) while Marianna Vos (Team Jumbo-Visma) and Deignan’s teammate Elisa Borghini round off the top-three finishers.

After conquering the treacherous journey, albeit with inclement weather and a couple crashes, Campbell shared her first Paris-Roubaix experience by posting to Facebook.

“Boy ohh boy was it an epic day to remember. Thank you to my teammates Janneke Ensing and Georgia Williams for trying to bring me back to the peloton after getting caught up behind a crash before the first sector.

“It was even more eventful from then on, seeing the peloton, then having a mechanical, switching bikes, fighting on again, another mechanical, caught up behind more crashes then was time to test some cyclo-cross skills on a gnarly muddy sector.”

According to Campbell, Roy would have produced a better finish for the team but she was also hampered by a late crash in the final kilometres.

“In the end made it to the velodrome with all my skin, (even on the palms of my hands) and with my good ole pal Jessica Allen. Pretty stoked to cross the line hearing the cheers.

“Already excited for next year! Thanks for the massive cheers along the road! Huge congrats to Deignan on being the first, and to the entire peloton for being a part of an historic moment for women cycling!”