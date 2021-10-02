Teachers, please take covid jab

THE EDITOR: Our forms four, five and six students who will be back out to school on October 4 must be fully vaccinated for face-to-face physical learning with their teachers.

However, I am a little concerned with teachers who may be unvaccinated interacting for hours with these children. Keep in mind that the vaccinated can still get covid19 and that if an infected student returns home he/she can infect family members.

If students returning to in-person teaching must be vaccinated, what example is being set to allow unvaccinated teachers in schools. I wonder if the tables were turned if vaccinated teachers would feel comfortable having to teach a classroom of unvaccinated students.

I believe teachers owe it to their students to do what is right and get the covid19 jab. I know we cannot mandate anyone to get vaccinated but I was taken aback when I heard the disappointing number of teachers that were vaccinated.

I encourage those unvaccinated teachers to think about their students. Don’t put them in harm’s way. Get the vaccine. Remember, we are all in this together and if students can do it, so too those who lead them.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail