Tax amnesty extended to October 15

Members of the people wait to enter the Inland Revenue Division, Port of Spain on September 27. - Photo by Jeff Mayers

The Ministry of Finance has extended the deadline for taxpayers to file their tax returns.

A release on Saturday said the 2021 tax amnesty has been extended to Friday, October 15.

On July 2, Finance Minister Colm Imbert initially announced the tax amnesty from July 5 to September 17. The deadline was subsequently extended to October 1.

Imbert explained the reason for the extension in a tweet via his official Twitter account saying, “...we recognise that several taxpayers, especially the self-employed and small businesses, need a bit more time to file their outstanding tax returns.”

The ministry said there would be no further extension of the amnesty after this new deadline and this would be the final opportunity for taxpayers to get their financial records in order.