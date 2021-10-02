Pleasantville man, 21, disappears in river

Cipero River, San Fernando. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

On Friday, a 21-year-old Pleasantville man is assumed to have drowned after he went missing while hunting.

Reports indicate that the man was hunting with friends but when he attempted to cross the Cipero River to catch an iguana on the other side he got into difficulties. Eyewitnesses said he struggled for several minutes before he allegedly disappeared below the water.

Eyewitness at the scene identified the man as Samuel from Pleasantville.

Police and fire officials were unable to verify the identity of the alleged drowning victim when contacted by Newsday.

Police told Newsday they had no further information about the incident.

Up to Saturday morning, the body of the alleged drowning victim was not recovered from the river.