New MATT president promises to 'hold those in power accountable'

Ira Mathur, new president of the Media Association of TT -

On Saturday, a slate of journalists led by Ira Mathur took office as the new executive of the Media Association (MATT) during its annual general meeting (AGM).

Given the slate ran unopposed, the planned election for a new executive during the AGM did not go ahead and the outgoing executive handed over power.

The new executive includes Mathur as president, vice president Asha Javeed, secretary Nicole Romany, assistant secretary Laura Dowrich, treasurer Kalain Hosein, floor members Mark Lyndersay and James Saunders.

During her maiden address, Mathur thanked the outgoing executive for their service and promised the new executive will work on making MATT more inclusive.

“This new MATT executive is committed to maintaining a solid fourth estate built by our predecessors as watchdogs to hold those in power accountable.

“We are determined to catapult MATT into the age of technology to include the formally excluded freelancer colleagues or those working in silos,” said Mathur.

Among other matters, Mathur said the new executive will be keeping a close eye on legislation which can affect the freedom of local journalists and monitor pending court matters relating to the assault of local journalists.

She also lamented the challenges faced by journalists.

“Ours is probably the only profession where daily, sometimes hourly, we put ourselves out there with our voices, with our words and our opinions.

“We are more exposed than any other profession to ridicule and criticism even amongst ourselves…everything we do is scrutinised even down to our appearance.

“Our hours are long, our work is unpredictable and the pandemic has exaggerated the toll on us. Yet we continue to do the work of the fourth estate.”

In one of her fist acts as president, Mathur tabled and successfully passed a resolution to waiver the payment of application fees for people joining MATT, or renewing their membership, between Saturday and January 1, 2022.

In her final address as outgoing president of the association, Dr Sheila Rampersad assured the new executive that MATT is still relevant.

“I know there have been some talk about MATT being in crisis and MATT being on the brink of extinction.

“I just want to comfort the members, associate members, all of those who are here (in Saturday’s AGM) and the incoming executive that MATT is not on the brink of extinction.

“Your association is strong, your association is stable…I think we (the outgoing executive) are passing onto the next executive, a strong and stable organisation,” said Rampersad.

Though Rampersad said MATT continues to face the issue of maintaining active support from its membership, she said it does not mean the association is going extinct.

Rampersad said MATT is currently in a strong financial position and will continue to have the support of those in the outgoing executive.