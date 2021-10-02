Maraval man killed in PoS hours before curfew

FILE PHOTO:

The man who was gunned down while on the Brian Lara Promenade in Port of Spain, on Friday night, has been identified as 40-year-old Dwayne "Guana Man" Reid of La Seiva Road, Maraval.

According to police reports, at about 7.55 pm, a man dressed in a black jersey and white cap with a red bandana tied around his face, walked up to Reid, who was near the corner of Independence Square and Charlotte Street and shot him.

Those who were around ran for safety and returned shortly after to find Reid on the ground bleeding from gunshot wounds to the head. No motive was given for the killing.

An earlier Newsday report said limers and evening shoppers were shocked that Reid was gunned down in full public view, a couple of hours before the 10 pm curfew. (Read story here)

Five shots in quick succession barked out, leaving Reid, who was unidentified at the time, on the ground, barely holding on to life. Onlookers crowded around him. Reid was described as a man of very dark complexion, muscular and stocky build. He wore a white jersey with a red bandana around his neck.

Some people in nearby grocery were locked in by security when the gunshots were heard coming from closely opposite a bakery. No one was injured.