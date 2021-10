Marabella boy, 17, shot dead

File photo -

A 17-year-old Marabella teen is dead after he was shot on Friday night.

Early reports say that Encolie Pascal of Battoo Boulevard, Marabella, was gunned down around 9.35 pm on Friday, close to the 10 pm curfew, at Bayshore (Old Train Line).

Pascal’s girlfriend Candice Byron was also shot in the leg during the incident and is being treated at hospital.

The story is developing.