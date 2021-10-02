KC dinner mints, other sweets to cost more

KC Confectionery Ltd has announced that it will raise the selling prices of its products from Friday, owing to a 90 per cent increase in the cost of one raw material alone.

In a release, CEO Dr Rollin Bertrand said the company could no longer continue absorbing the increasing cost of raw materials as it had been doing since the beginning of the pandemic. He said, “The covid19 pandemic has severely impacted supply chains, labour, freight, shipping charges, and material costs. Despite these multiple challenges, KC Confectionery absorbed these increased costs while continuing to supply high-quality products at prevailing market pricing, by constantly optimising its business processes.

“Over this period, all our raw material pricing was increased. However, this month we were advised of a 90 per cent increase in one of our major raw material inputs due to shortages and logistical disruptions brought on by the pandemic.”

Bertrand said the company regretted having to increase its prices. He thanked customers for their loyalty and partnership, and said he looked forward to their continued support in overcoming the worldwide challenge.

Bertrand and other administrative staff at KC Confectionery Ltd could not be reached for further comment.

The products KC Confectionery makes include dinner mints, Choco Fill Mints, Butter Nut, Black Cherry Lollipops, Ax Candy, Boo Berry Lollipops, Cosmic Double Play, Choco Mints, Cosmic Gumballs, Clear Mints, Creamy Toffees, Color Tongue Lollipops, Choco Twist, Fruit Chews, Frenzi Pops, Ginger Mint, Gumbo Pops, Ginger Toffees, Ice Blass, Irie Bon Bon, Ice Mint, Luv Pops, Mango Chill Chews, Menthol Drops, iScream Lollipops, Super Mint, and Sour Melon Lollipops.