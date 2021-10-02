Features
Camille Moreno
50 Minutes Ago
Javiannys Figuera enjoys a snowcone to cool the heat at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
School is in, but still online for children across the country. Going to back to studying doesn't take away from the fun many still have, now that they can go outdoors and play. Here's a look at how some children enjoy themselves.
Nathaniel Wiltshice with his favourite Bumblebee action figure at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - Photo by Sureash Cholai
Ready to race is this group of children at Palmiste Park, San Fernando - Photo by Marvin Hamilton
Ready to race is this group of children at Palmiste Park, San Fernando - Photo by Marvin Hamilton
Siblings Elijah, left, Castiel and Yovella Govia enjoy riding around the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Shadari Reid out for a ride at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain - Photo by Sureash Cholai
Comments
"Joyful time for children"