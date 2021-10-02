Drain causing a stink in Cunupia

THE EDITOR: The residence of Monjaloux Estate, Chin Chin Road, Cunupia, are appealing to Councillor Balmatie Gosyne to please visit the area, which is not too far from his office.

Our drain needs to be cleaned. The stench emanating from it is unbearable; we cannot breathe. It is a health hazard, especially in this time of the covid19 pandemic.

Mosquitoes, rats, giant African snails are a headache for residents.

Please, councillor, do not wait until there is a malaria, cholera or other disease outbreak in the area. We need your immediate attention to deal with this health problem.

The last time the drain was cleaned was during the last local government election campaign. The spraying of mosquitoes was also carried out then. Since then the residents have been suffering.

I do hope the councillor and Couva Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation will respond to this emergency.

ISMAIL NAKHUDA

via e-mail