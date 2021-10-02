Diego Martin man gunned down while picking up daughter

File photo -

Police are probing the death of a Diego Martin man who was shot dead while picking up his daughter from a daycare on Friday afternoon.

Police said Dwayne Gloster, aka "Frank", went to a daycare in Diego Martin, at around 12.25 pm, when he was confronted by a man who shot him several times.

The gunman got into a white Nissan Tiida and drove off on the Diego Martin Main Road.

Western Division Task Force officers went to the area and took Gloster to the St James Medical Facility where he was declared dead.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I are continuing enquiries.