Dangerous road in San Fernando

THE EDITOR: Road works are desperately needed at Retrench Junction, before Style Bar and Kanai Bar, in San Fernando.

Last month, after umpteen requests and reminders, WASA repaired a broken pipeline in the area. However, it put loose gravel on the road, creating a serious problem for pedestrians. Whenever vehicles drive by these sharp stones shoot out in all directions like bullets. If just one inadvertently hits someone it’s likely to cause serious injury.

Despite asking WASA quite a few times in the last four weeks to deal with problem, there has been no response.

Please, WASA, fix the problem and save someone from possible injury.

ABDUL BASITH

via e-mail