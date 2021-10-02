'Chillin' flavours

The extremely high temperatures these days make us all want to stay far from the kitchen. These are days that call for lighter meals and even lighter desserts. Try fortified salads: they keep well in the fridge and make great leftovers.

Chilled soups such as gazpacho makes a welcome light dinner on a scorching night, and fruit sorbets make the perfect ending with just the right amount of sweet and all the chill!

Green fig salad with lentils

¼ cup lentils, boiled and drained

12 green figs

Dressing:

4 cloves garlic minced

½ hot pepper seeded and finely chopped

¼ cup apple cider vinegar or red wine vinegar

Juice of 1 lime

½ tsp Dijon mustard

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

½ cup olive oil

1 onion, finely sliced

1 red pepper seeded and chopped

1 green pepper seeded and chopped

½ cup finely chopped fresh mint or parsley.

Place green figs in a non-reactive heavy saucepan, add a little oil and boil for about 15-20 minutes until tender. Remove, cool and peel. Slice.

In a food processor combine garlic, hot pepper, vinegar, lime juice, mustard, salt and pepper, puree until smooth.

Add olive oil and process until all ingredients are incorporated and smooth.

Toss green figs with vinaigrette, add onions and green and red peppers, toss again, sprinkle on fresh herbs, stir in lentils and serve.

Serves 4-6

Seafood salad

1 lb salad shrimp, steamed

1 lb crab meat. Picked over and steamed if necessary

⅓ cup chopped parsley

⅓ cup chadon beni

⅓ cup chopped basil

1 cucumber thinly sliced

Dressing:

⅓ cup olive oil

2 tbs red wine vinegar

2 tbs lime juice

¼ cup ketchup

½ cup mayonnaise

1 tsp freshly-ground black pepper

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp Dijon or yellow mustard

salt to taste

Combine shrimp, crab, and herbs and cucumber.

Combine all the ingredients for the dressing, pour onto seafood and toss.

Chill if not using right away.

Serves 6

Caribbean gazpacho

1 28 oz tin whole tomatoes, drained

1 tbs lime juice

2 tbs olive oil

1 cup tomato juice

1 cl garlic

1 tsp salt

½ tsp sugar

½ tsp oregano

¼ cup celery, chopped

1 small cucumber, chopped

¼ cup sliced olives

½ hot pepper, seeded and chopped

¼ cup chopped onion, soaked in cold water for ½ hour

¼ cup green bell pepper, chopped

1 small avocado, peeled and diced

¼ cup chopped cilantro or chadon beni

In a blender puree tomatoes with juice, lime juice, pepper, garlic, salt, oregano and tomato juice.

Stir in the balance of ingredients. Sprinkle with olives and herbs. Chill before serving.

Option:

Add chunked avocado

Dragon fruit Sorbet with lime and brown sugar

2 cups brown sugar

2 cups water

2 bananas

2 dragon fruits

½ cup fresh lime juice (pure)

2 tsp Angostura cocoa Bitters

Combine sugar and water in a saucepan, bring to a boil and cook for 10 minutes, remove and cool.

Cut the dragon fruit in half and scoop out the pulp place in a bowl.

Puree bananas with dragon fruit pulp.

Stir in cooled syrup, bitters and fruit pulp.

Chill in freezer.

Place in ice-cream maker and churn for about 45 minutes.

Alternately place in a shallow 9x13-inch cake tin and place into freezer.

Every 20 minutes or so break up the iced-over pieces, stir and return to freezer until all the mixture had become iced.

Store in containers in the freezer.

Makes 1.5 litres

Passion fruit sorbet

1 cup passion fruit pulp

2 cups sugar

3 cups water

1 tbs lime juice

Make a sugar syrup by boiling sugar in water. Cool overnight.

Combine passion fruit pulp with lime juice and sugar syrup.

Pour into drum of ice cream freezer and process according to manufacturer’s directions.

Serves 8-10

Banana sorbet

2 large bananas, pureed

½ cup sugar

½ cup water

2 tbs lime juice

1 tbs Angostura cocoa bitters

tbs dark rum, (optional)

Combine water and sugar in a small pot, bring to a boil and boil for 5 minutes until sugar is melted, cool in refrigerator until cold.

Combine syrup with lime juice, bitters and rum, whisk in bananas.

Pour into an ice-cream maker and process according to manufacturer’s directions.

Makes about 2 cups