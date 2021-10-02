AG: Cabinet to decide on safe zone regulations

Vendors and shoppers in brisk trade on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain on Saturday. Cabinet will decide on safe zones soon, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said on Saturday. - Photo by Sureash Cholai

The current public health regulations will expire on Monday but new regulations for safe zones will be taken to Cabinet soon.

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said the regulations will deal with both safe zones and schools, specifically students in forms four to six who were vaccinated and will return to physical school.

Since all employees and customers of safe zones must be vaccinated, there will be both fines and penalties if the safe zone status is not upheld.

He explained of there is an inspection and that is the case, the employer can face a fixed penalty of $25,000 while patrons could face a fine of $5,000. If a vaccination document is found to be falsified, it will be a summary offence with a significantly higher fine than the fixed penalties.

Since children under 12 cannot be vaccinated, they will not be able to access safe zones.

There will also be exceptions to having unvaccinated employees as people can access a medical exemption certificate or a medical deferral certificate from a medical officer in the pubic service.

The exemption would state that the holder cannot be vaccinated for various medical reasons. The deferral would indicate a person can not be vaccinated for a specific period, or example, someone ho recovered from covid19 and has to wait to be vaccinated.

The holder of the certificates would be obliged to obtain and present a rapid test or PCR test every 14 days.

The Prime Minister also said, if the numbers of new cases and hospital occupancy continues to plateau over the next two weeks, the government will consider reopening beaches and the resumption of certain sporting activities.