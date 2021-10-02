1,500 die of covid19 in Trinidad and Tobago

Image courtesy CDC

The number of covid19 related deaths in TT has reached 1,500.

According to the Health Ministry’s afternoon update on Saturday, 11 people died over the past 24 hours.

Four elderly women, three middle aged men, one middle aged woman, one young adult man and one young adult woman with comorbidities as well as one middle aged woman without comorbidities died. They brought the country’s total covid19 deaths to 1,500.

There were 181 new cases from samples taken between September 28 and October 1, which brought the country’s total to 51,084. However, 33 were discharged from public health facilities and there were 124 recovered community cases. This brought the total active cases to 4,245.

There were 266 people in hospital, including 12 in the intensive care unit and nine in the high dependency unit. One hundred and thirty-five people were in state quarantine, 65 in step down facilities, and 3,733 in home self-isolation.

In the break down for Tobago, active cases rose to 434, after 20 new cases were reported overnight. Tobago’s deaths stand at 88.

In a separate statement on Saturday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said there are now 33 patients instate isolation, 396 in home isolation and five in ICU. Eight patients have been discharged.

The division said 15,013 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago. Of that figure, 2,866 tested positive. There are 2,325 recovered patients.

To date, 20,964 patients have been partially vaccinated while 18,030 are fully vaccinated.