[UPDATED] Man charged for murder of mother, brother, grandmother

Rakesh David - TTPS

Exactly a week after he allegedly shot and killed his grandmother, mother and brother, a 25-year-old man was charged with their murders and the possession of a gun and ammunition.

On September 24, the bodies of Kumari Kowlessar-Timal, 77 and Canadians Radeshka Timal, 48, and Zachary David, 22.

They were found at their home at Don Miguel Road, San Juan with gunshot wounds to their heads.

A police media release on Friday reported that Rakesh David was charged by investigators from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II after they received advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard, SC, on Thursday night.

David has dual citizenship in TT and Canada.

He was arrested last Friday.

He was charged with the murders together with the possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm to endanger life and possession of ammunition to endanger life.

Investigations were supervised by ASP Douglas and Insps Hosein, Sylvester and Ramjag.

David was charged by acting Sgt Fareed Mohammed.