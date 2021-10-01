UNC MP: Edwards withdrew as proposed PSC member to help Government save face

UNC MP Saddam Hosein -

SADDAM HOSEIN, Barataria/San Juan MP, views the withdrawal of retired DCP Vincel Edwards as a move to help the Government save face over a dubious nomination, although House Leader Camille Robinson-Regis insisted the nomination had been done validly, even though it has now been withdrawn.

Edwards was nominated by the President as a member of the currently defunct Police Service Commission, but withdrew his name from consideration on Friday.

Speaking to Newsday on Friday, Hosein said Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar had rightly said Edwards' recent nomination on Monday's order paper of the House of Representatives was invalid, hence his withdrawal now.

"This is really the Government trying to save face now, because the Leader of the Opposition has raised in the past that that notification had died with the last Parliament, because Mr Edwards' notification was brought in the eleventh Parliament, before the general election but this now is a new Parliament."

He said the withdrawal justified the view that the nomination for Monday was bad from the beginning.

"When Parliament dissolved, those nominations would have also dissolved with it, until fresh consultations take place."

Newsday asked about the validity of Edwards' nomination based on the President's previous notification to Parliament on June 10, 2020.

A resume enclosed in the notification listed his career overview as 40 years' service in the police service lasting to August 25, 2018.

The Constitution (section 126(1)(b) debars anyone from serving on a service commission who has held public office within three years of his proposed appointment.

The time difference between August 25, 2018 and June 10, 2020 is just one year and ten months.

A refreshed nomination for next Monday, October 4, would have met the requisite time line of Edwards being out of public office for three years. But Hosein told Newsday an attempt to refresh a nomination that had been incorrectly done the first time could not be done as under the law it would be deemed void ab initio, or void from the beginning.

Newsday was unable to contact Edwards for a response.

Commenting on Edwards' withdrawal after the resignation of PSC chairman Bliss Seepersad, Hosein said, "This now has to be a joke. The entire process has now become a joke."

He said with new revelations daily, the scenario was now like a movie.

Asked if the situation was akin to a barrel heading over a waterfall, Hosein said, "We are over the waterfall. Crisis is too nice a word.".

Hosein said the fact of having no Police Service Commission was "incredibly worrying."

He pointed out that uncertainly arises as to the positions of Gary Griffith and Mc Donald Jacob regarding the post of acting Commissioner of Police (CoP).

With the budget debate taking priority in Parliament for the next few weeks, Hosein did not know how MPs would get the time to debate any new PSC nominees.

Robinson-Regis told Newsday the budget debate which starts on Monday will take precedence over any other business.

She said she was not commenting on the PSC, as her role was just to put notifications on the order paper. She said Edwards' nomination will come off the order paper.

Asked about the Opposition querying the nomination, she said it had been valid until the President saidit was longer being pursued.

Rather than describing the process as a refreshing of the order since last year, she simply said it had "remained valid until disposed with by Parliament."

She said, "What lapsed was the motion (from 2020), but the nomination continued to be valid. The Opposition doesn't understand the process."

Asked about the short timeline between Edwards' exit from the police service (August 25, 2018) to his nomination (June 10, 2020), she said, "The nomination was not done by me but by the President after consultation with the Leader of the Opposition and the Prime Minister. The Clerk of the House receives the notification and I ensure it is brought to the House."