Twitter user seeks help after father threatens to kill dog

Photo courtesy Twitter -

What began as the apparent attempted ransom of a puppy on Twitter on Friday soon turned into story of possible domestic abuse.

On Friday at approximately 10 am, a Twitter user posted, “Hi good day everyone. Is anyone willing to buy this dog today on short notice for $5k TT. It's a matter of life or death as if she doesn't get sold she would be put to death.”

They posted a contact number for anyone who was interested.

This drew outrage from Twitter users, as people interpreted this to be a case of animal cruelty. Social media users asked why the dog could not be given to a shelter or put up for adoption. Several reports were made to the TTSPCA and the TTPS.

A few hours later, the person returned to give an update on the situation. They said, “I see everyone is reporting me but the situation is that my father is threatening to murder her tonight if she doesn't eat with her leash on and isn't sold for $5k within these 24 hours. I'm sorry I didn't give all that info but I'm afraid of what the outcome would be. He is currently talking about killing her as I make this tweet. Please understand the situation as I'm literally trying to save her life without putting my family in danger for his reckless ways. He got her for free and is doing this. Please understand where I'm coming from.”

They later posted voicenotes of the father threatening family members, as well as threatening to have the puppy mauled by other, larger dogs they owned.

Another Twitter user said they were informed that the original poster had visited the TTSPCA and had been offered options as to what to do. They were also informed that TTSPCA did not buy dogs.

The person’s final tweet was that the police had been informed and were on their way.

Anyone wishing to report any matter involving animal cruelty is urged to contact the police on 555, 999, or 800-TIPS.