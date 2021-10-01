Tobago has 422 active covid19 cases

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago now has 422 active covid19 cases, after 16 people tested positive for the virus overnight.

The island’s covid19 death toll stands at 88.

In a statement on Friday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said there are 37 patients in state isolation, 380 in home isolation and five in ICU. Nineteen patients have been discharged.

It said of the 14,933 people who were tested for the virus in Tobago, 2,846 tested positive. There are 2, 336 recovered patients.

The division said 20, 839 people have been partially vaccinated and 17, 832 are fully vaccinated.