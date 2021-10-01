Tobago gamer wins police FIFA online tournament

Michael Ramsey, left, with acting Cpl Larry Braithwaite, leader of the Mt St George Police Youth Club, after winning the Tobago division of the police FIFA online football tournament. -

Tobagonian Michael Ramsey defeated his Trinidad opponent to retain his crown at the FIFA 21 online football championship, hosted by the community-oriented police unit, on September 18, at the Riverside Plaza, in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

The Mt St George Police Youth Club member said he had to overcome nerves, a partisan environment and an early setback.

For his victory, Ramsey earned $5,000, two football jerseys and a gold medal.

Ramsey said, “I felt the pressure as the defending champion because everyone was looking at me as the target to take down, and the atmosphere was more intense than last year.”

Ramsey started off shaky losing the first game 4-3 to Mathias Squires of Chickland Police Youth Club, whom he met again in the final.

“When I lost the first game, the focus shifted from me and I felt more comfortable, but I knew if I lost another game it was the end of the competition for me. I had to fight hard to win my next two preliminary matches and the semi-finals.”

Ramsey said his earlier defeat to Squires had him less than confident in the final, because his rival was a very good player and had won all his matches. He said he was the clear underdog.

“When we were introduced for the championship match, and during the game, all the Trinidad players and officials were vocal in their support for the Trinidad player, shouting, 'Let’s go Central,' and I could barely hear the two Tobago officials’ response."

Ramsey said when he scored the first goal, the Trini posse went quiet.

"Scoring the first goal made me relax and I went on to win 4-1."

He said the lopsided result does not reflect the match.

“It was not as easy as the final score suggests, because the player from Trinidad missed some easy chances."

Siparia Police Youth Club's Kevaughn Douglas, the 2020 losing finalist, did not compete in the finals this year.

Ramsey, who represented his secondary school in football, began playing online in 2017.

“I played competitive football for my school (Goodwood Secondary) in the Tobago Secondary School’s League, and my village team (Georgia United) in the Tobago Football league, but I got injured in 2017, so I started playing online FIFA, which was also a form of relaxation for me, from my hectic day-to-day activities.”

Ramsey, an avid Manchester United fan, said he loves to strike, and admired the skills and ruggedness of club legends Wayne Rooney, David Beckham and Eric Cantona.

The police community unit held preliminary rounds of the online competition throughout the eight police divisions in Trinidad and Tobago, and the winners were selected for the championships.

The Tobago preliminary round was held at the One Up Arcade in Dutch Fort, Scarborough, on September 12.

Acting Cpl Larry Brathwaite, one of the co-ordinators, said that in the absence of the Commissioner’s Cup football league, due to the covid19 pandemic, the police embarked on the online version of football as an alternative competition for the past two years.

He said the event was in keeping one of the organisation’s mission of engaging young people in positive activity,

Brathwaite said the online games, which were 12 minutes long, were open to all police youth clubs in Tobago.

There were six competitors representing police youth clubs from Signal Hill, Roxborough, Mt St George and Plymouth.

Michael Ramsey of Mt St George Police Youth Club met Tyreek Mahabal of Roxborough Police Youth Club in the final where he prevailed 3-1.

Ramsey had earlier defeated Quincy Winchester of Signal Hill PYC and Jacoray Julien of Plymouth PYC to qualify for the final.

Mahabal outplayed his clubmate Colonal Hazel and later Jaheim Harry of Signal Hill PYC to get to the championship match.