Slow pace at 'One Shot and Done' downtown vaccination site

Citizens sit in the observation area after receiving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at the vaccination drive at the Brian Lara Promenade. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The “One Shot and Done” vaccination drive at the Brian Lara Promenade in Port of Spain on Friday attracted smaller crowds than in previous weeks.

When Newsday visited the vaccination site, we were told no media were allowed and asked to return on Saturday, when the Minster of Health will be present.

Passers-by were handed flyers about the Johnson & Johnson covid19 vaccine offered at the site, but many refused and one person even returned the flyer to the security guard.

Newsday spoke to a man who requested anonymity after receiving his vaccine. He said he only took the jab because his mother told him to get vaccinated.

“She told me we would need it to go into stores just now and we would have to show our vaccination cards,” he said.

He described the process as smooth but admitted the injection was slightly painful.

Asked whether his mother was vaccinated, he said she was not, but is willing to get the vaccine soon.

Another person said she was passing by and saw the tents and decided to get vaccinated.

“I was busy last week when it was here. It didn’t matter which one I got, because I went to the health centre on George Street and there were so much people there,” she said.

She said although she is vaccinated. she will continue to take care when venturing out into public places.

Another person told Newsday he is 67, so the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was the best choice for him.

“I come and get the one jab. The others you have to wait two weeks for the second shot, and I might forget,” he said.

He said he is a pensioner and took it in order to protect his grandchildren.

The drive continues on Saturday at the Brian Lara Promenade.