Sheriff Lobo wins Clearwater regatta

Sheriff Lobo throttleman Shameel Mohammed, second from left and driver Mark Niemann, second from right, celebrate Sunday’s powerboat win at the 2021 Clearwater Offshore Nationals in Florida. - Courtesy Sheriff Lobo

US-based Trinidad and Tobago powerboat racing team Sheriff Lobo won the Modified V division of the 12th annual Hooters Clearwater Offshore Nationals which concluded in Florida on Sunday.

The D700 vessel, driven by Mark Niemann and throttled by Shameel Mohammed, crossed the finish line ahead of runners-up Boatfloater.com and third placed SunPrint. Their victorious run saw them gain 102 points.

Sheriff Lobo’s powerboat is a 29-foot Vee hull with a GM engine. At the regatta, Niemann and Mohammed were the only competing representing a nation outside the US.

After Sunday’s win, the crew posted to their Facebook page thanking their supporters.

“On behalf of the entire Sheriff Lobo team, we wanted to say a massive thank you to all of our global supporters especially those out in TT and right here in the USA that have been (with) us from the very start. This win is for all of you.”

Sheriff Lobo is expected to return to action along the water in Fort Myers, Florida, from October 8-10.