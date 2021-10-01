Ramdeen representing woman in covid19 vaccine mix-up

Gerald Ramdeen -

Attorney-at-law Gerald Ramdeen is now representing the 34-year-old woman who was given the incorrect covid19 vaccine when she returned to the Chaguaramas Heliport for her second dose in August.

The woman, who has asked to remain anonymous, was given a first dose of AstraZeneca but a second one of Sinopharm.

In a brief phone conversation with Newsday, Ramdeen said the woman is taking legal advice.

“She has suffered tremendously, emotionally and physically,” he said. “As a result of this very unfortunate chain of events, I hope that steps will be taken to ensure this traumatic experience will not happen to any other citizen who presents themselves voluntarily in accordance with the Ministry of Health’s advice to take the vaccine.”

He said there is no current ministry policy that governs the taking of a third vaccine dose.

“She has to assure her safety and understand the likely consequences of being administered a third vaccine.”

During a visit to a vaccination drive at Superpharm in Marabella on Friday. Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh said he spoke to and advised the woman.

“She is coming in next week to get her second dose of her correct vaccine,” he said. “She is well, (with) no adverse events because she got the second dose, although psychologically she was concerned, as anyone would be.”

He said he and acting Director of Health at the Northwest Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) Dr Anthony Parkinson spoke with her and dealt with the issue.

Ramdeen, however, said she has other doctors to see before she decides a way forward.

“Right now, her priority is looking after her health.”