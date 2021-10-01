Punjab Kings notch five-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders

Nicholas Pooran -

PUNJAB KINGS notched a five-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), to keep their hopes of reaching the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs alive.

With the result, both Punjab and Kolkata have ten points apiece, but Kolkata are in fourth spot, one place higher than Punjab, by virtue of a superior net run-rate.

KKR posted a score of 165 runs for seven wickets with opener Venkatesh Iyer topscoring with 67, while Rahul Tripathi made 34 and Nitish Rana 31. West Indies' Sunil Narine was unbeaten on three, while left-arm spinner Fabian Allen, who opened the bowling for Punjab, conceded 38 runs from his four wicket-less overs.

In response, Nicholas Pooran contributed 12 and Allen nought not out, but Punjab reached 168/5 with three deliveries remaining. Captain and Man of the Match KL Rahul led the way with 67, while fellow opening batsman Mayank Agarwal struck 40. Narine claimed 1/34 from his four overs.