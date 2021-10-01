Not enough time to fill out forms

THE EDITOR: Now that I have looked more closely at the requirements of the Valuation Division of the Ministry of Finance about the submission of completed valuation returns for properties, I would like to add my perspective to views already expressed in the newspapers, in particular the reasoned analysis provided by Linus F Didier, headed “The onerous nature of the valuation returns.”

The most difficult aspect of completing this form is the time limit imposed for its completion.

One is hard put to understand how the average person might comply with so many demands/aspects in such a limited period.

Further, the imposition of a fine if the time limit is not met is unjust. I have not been able to understand the reason for threatening to impose a fine on the populace.

Looking at this matter logically, it is clear to me that with the submission of a huge volume of these returns, there will be no guarantee that all the data can be processed within a short period.

Therefore, why it is necessary to threaten the people?

The process should be staggered and certainly no threats should be issued. Gathering all this information and then the time it takes to enter the information should be taken into consideration and appropriate arrangements made to obtain the required data.

CYNTHIA M BIRCH

via e-mail