Trinidad and Tobago women's hockey team advance to Pan Am Cup

Trinidad and Tobago hockey players celebrate scoring against Paraguay in the Pan Am Challenge in Lima, Peru on Tuesday. - Pan Am Hockey

TRINIDAD AND Tobago’s women’s hockey team advanced to the final of the 2021 Pan American Challenge, and booked a spot in the Pan Am Cup, after they eked out a 4-3 victory, via penalty shootout, against Paraguay in the second semi-final in Peru on Friday.

TT’s Shaniah de Freitas scored first via a penalty corner in the 37th minute but Paraguay’s Mia Catebra pulled one back in 51st minute to level the score. After full-time (60 minutes), the scoreboard read 1-1.

In the shootout, for a spot in Saturday's final and qualification to the Pan Am Cup (a World Cup qualifier) in Santiago, Chile in January, Brianna Govia scored twice, de Freitas bagged another while Zene Henry also found the back of the net to earn TT a hard-fought victory.

Amie Olton and Brittney Hingh missed their chances for TT in the shootout.

Scoring for Paraguay, in the shootout, were Gianinna Zambrini, Agustina Sanchez and Ivanna Romero.

In the other semi-final, Peru beat Brazil 2-0. Saturday's final is scheduled to start at 4 pm (TT time).