Murdered woman’s body exhumed for autopsy one week after burial

MURDERED: Javon Abigail Cyrus. -

In what is being described as a lapse in procedure, the body of a murdered Mt Hope woman had to be exhumed as an autopsy was never done.

Newsday understands Javon Abigail Cyrus, 39, was shot at Quarry Extension, Mt Hope Road, Champs Fleurs on August 31 (Independence Day), and died at the hospital on September 3.

Sources said homicide investigators got a call from hospital staff that Cyrus died. They went to the hospital to get the body so that it could be taken to the Forensic Science Centre, St James, for an autopsy.

But police were unable to get the necessary paperwork from the doctor who declared Cyrus dead as the notes were not completed.

The officers went to the hospital in other occasions but were also told the notes were not ready.

Newsday was told the hospital handed over the custody of the body to the woman's family without the autopsy being done which officials said was not proper procedure.

Cyrus was buried at the San Juan Public Cemetery on September 8 but had to be exhumed on September 24 (Republic Day) when the police realised an autopsy was never done.

Several people complained that doctor's reports not being completed on time has become the norm. They said funeral homes and homicide police going to collect bodies are often told they have to return as doctors’ notes were either unprepared or the attending doctors were not present at the time.

"Sometimes you go and the doctor is in another part of the hospital, or they ended their shift and have gone home already. It's a serious setback for us," one official told Newsday.

Cyrus' post-mortem examination was done late on Friday afternoon – exactly one week after her body was dug up. It concluded that she died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Sources said the body showed about five per cent decomposition.

Newsday understands discussions are still expected to be held with the funeral home over arrangements for reburial over the weekend.

Newsday attempted to contact Chief Executive Officer of the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) Davlin Thomas via phone and WhatsApp on Friday for response but was unsuccessful.

Questions were also sent via email to the corporate communications unit of the NCRHA but Newsday did not receive responses up to press time.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.