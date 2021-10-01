Man facing charges in El Socorro triple murder

HOMICIDE investigators have received advice to charge a 25-year-old man for the murders of three people.

The man was held for the murders of Kumari Kowlessar-Timal, Radeshka Timal and Zackary Shrikan David last Friday.

Police said investigators received instructions from Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard to charge the man with all three murders on Thursday night.

The man holds TT and Canadian citizenship. Police said he was expected to be taken to court sometime on Friday.