Local racehorse owner, trainer Rohit Dube dies

Rohit Dube. PHOTO COURTESY ROHIT DUBE'S FACEBOOK PAGE. -

LOCAL RACEHORSE owner and trainer Rohit Dube died on Wednesday at the age of 64.

Among the horses who were either owned or trained by Dube were Big Thing and Big Man.

Robert Bernard, president of the Arima Race Club (ARC), said on Thursday, “That’s another blow for racing. He was a trainer for years. He didn’t have a very big stable. We are all saddened by his passing.”

He continued, “Any departure of our colleagues is a sad thing for the industry.”

Leading trainer John O’Brien commented, “He was always very pleasant and smiling. That’s what I’ll remember most about him.”

Asked if Dube, and other trainers who have died in recent times, will be honoured for their accomplishments in the sport, O’Brien replied, “I guess there may be some sort of thing. I know quite a number of trainers have passed within recent times. I would guess that there will be (a) memorial for them.”

Dube was also a former school teacher, principal and school supervisor III.

In related news, Bernard said plans are afoot for the proposed resumption of local racing on October 16.

“We’re hoping to open up the track (at Santa Rosa Park, Arima) on the 16th,” said the ARC president. “We’re still waiting on the safe zone protocols that the Government is working on. We’re hoping we can get them next week, early enough to sensitise all the people in the industry, although we’ve been doing our own campaign to get people vaccinated.

“Some people may not be happy about it, but we do not have a choice at this stage of the game,” Bernard added.