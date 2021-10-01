Labour presents Imbert with 'people-centred' budget proposals

NATUC general secretary Michael Annisette. File photo.

THE labour movement wants a people-centred budget to be presented to the population on Monday.

The National Trade Union Centre (Natuc), Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) and the Federation of Independent Trade Unions and NGOs (Fitun) made this position known in a joint statement on Thursday.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert will present the 2022 budget in the House of Representatives on Monday.

The three federations said their representatives met virtually with Imbert on Tuesday to make their recommendations for the budget.

Among them are: no new taxes; no implementation of the property tax at this time; more incentives for micro, small and medium enterprises; maintain current fuel subsides; halt all plans for unilateral restructuring of state enterprises; no privatisation of the National Petroleum Marketing Company (NP) or selling of its service stations; provide adequate foreign exchange for agricultural output; school grants for low-income families; and implement a consistent pandemic policy.

In advancing these recommendations, the federations said workers turn the wheels of the economy, and "therefore we demand respect for their contribution to the country’s development."

They also said only through a process of genuine social dialogue can Trinidad and Tobago be put on the road to a just and fair economic and social recovery.

Citing property tax as an example, the federations said the current process being used by the Finance Ministry's Valuation Division for homeowners to submit information for payment is too complicated, and a simpler process needs to be introduced.

They wanted the division to extend the deadline for people to complete the valuation exercise for their properties. The current deadline is November 30.

"A more equitable system of taxation should be developed especially for residential properties," they felt.

Highlighting the Water and Sewerage Authority, NP and TTEC as some state enterprises where restructuring may be contemplated by Government, the federations said, "We call for the immediate involvement of the respective recognised majority trade unions in these state enterprises. This will ensure a successful restructuring which will provide for a more efficient delivery of services in these enterprises."

The federations also said they wanted a roadmap of how Government "intends to discharge its debts to workers using wage led and job led growth as a model for recovery."

They added," An allocation must be put in place in the budget."

The federations suggested the creation of a special facility in the Import/Export Bank (EXIM) to provide foreign exchange for the agricultural sector.

They also wanted Government to "make good on already settled wage agreements at NIB (National Insurance Board) and Port Authority."

The federations said there should be an "aggressive collection drive to collect long-outstanding payments from employers and the enforcement of penalties for employers who do not pay NIB."

The federations said the existing fuel subsidies should be maintained to avoid increasing economic hardship on the population.

Sources at the meeting said Imbert indicated he would consider some of the proposals.