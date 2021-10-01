Health Minister: QR digital codes coming to access covid19 records

Member of Parliament for San Fernando East Brian Manning and Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh pose for a photo at the covid19 Vaccination Roadtrip in Marabella on Friday, as a health official gives a jab of Johnson & Johnson vaccine to Derek Matthews-Noel. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

In the upcoming weeks, QR (quick response) codes will be available for people in Trinidad and Tobago to access their covid19 vaccination records.

The Health Minister said the Government is moving to have QR codes (barcodes) on cellphones.

"We are putting data in our database. In about six-eight weeks, we will have that system up where people can have their vaccination status on the phone with a QR code to scan," Terrence Deyalsingh said. "People would not have to walk around with a physical card."

He spoke to reporters at the covid19 vaccination road trip drive at SuperPharm in Marabella on Friday.

The drive is a collaboration with the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA). It also took place at Gopaul Lands Shopping Complex and the Marabella market, Gulf City Mall and Olera Heights.

The minister said it would be up to business owners to have the codes scanned.

"It is not an expensive technology. The smallest of shops have barcode scanning at a cashier level. It would boost their businesses, " Deyalsingh said.

The code will verify information on a person’s phone.

Deyalsingh thanked all the nurses for showing up for work on Friday despite their union’s "blackout" call. The call was to highlight outstanding issues like gratuities, increments owed to workers and job security.

The minister estimated the turnout as 90-95 per cent, saying absolutely no patient care has been compromised.

"We (ministry) will continue to engage our nursing personnel constructively and respectfully as we continue to solve and address valid concerns. I thanked them for their dedication to duty, " he said.

To the five per cent who stayed away, Deyalsingh said: "I will continue to say we will treat with your issues respectfully. The issues have largely been solved at the ERHA and SWRHA. Some matters are before the chief personnel officer. "

For yet another time, he called on people to get vaccinated. He considered the vaccine a tool to prevent people from having economic uncertainty and have the safe zones concept in operation in the entertaiment sector from October 11.

"We are saving lives and livelihoods. The process would soon be revealed," he said.

Considering the vaccination is not mandatory, a reporter asked if unvaccinated police would arrest someone in a safe zone designated for the vaccinated only.

He replied, "You do not have long again to wait until all those legal matters are discussed, All those issues have been addressed by the Attorney General. I got the brief yesterday, and the appropriate answer will be made by the AG."

Also at the drive were Rural Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein and Brian Manning, Minister in the Ministry of Finance and San Fernando East MP.

Manning praised Deyalsingh for "working day and night tirelessly" to promote vaccinations. He said he was glad Deyalsingh visited south Trinidad to work on the vaccine hesitancy.

"I do not know why there should be any at this point. because we have done so much to spread the truth about vaccination and what it can do to help us to keep us safe, and get us back to some normal standard of living," Manning said.

"I think some people have become complacent. They figure they can get vaccinated at any time, and they are putting their lives at risk."

He believes that by refusing to get vaccinated, people are playing Russian roulette with their lives.

He encouraged people to get vaccinated.

While walking along the road, Alberta Morris, 70, of Claxton Bay, stopped and spoke to Deyalsingh.

Standing next to him, she told reporters that initially, she had concerns and did not want to take the vaccine. She eventually took itand has had no side effects. Morris encouraged people to get vaccinated. She said many of her relatives had already had it. However, her last son is afraid of needles and has not taken it.