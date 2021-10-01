Harper's Interview is People's Choice at TTFF

Winning film of the TTFF/21 People's Choice Award – The Interview by Trinidadian filmmaker Ayana Harper. -

Trinidadian filmmaker Ayana Harper has won the 2021 Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival (TTFF/21) People’s Choice Award. The results for the award were announced after voting and the last day of festival screenings on September 28.

Harper’s film, The Interview, which depicts the challenges of a budding filmmaker struggling to find the right interviewee for a project, received the most votes from TTFF/21 audiences out of 25 screenings directed by TT filmmakers, said a media release.

The first runner-up for this year’s award was The Forgotten Boys – a documentary by director Alexandra Warner. The second runner-up was the student film, Going Knowhere, by Darielle Allard – both are TT filmmakers.

The TTFF said it reprised the People’s Choice Award category to help audiences positively affect the trajectories of TT films and filmmakers. The 2021 People’s Choice Award winner, will receive a trophy, and updates on the achievement will be provided on TTFF’s website and social media platforms @ttfilmfestival on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, the release said.

Images of the winning film, first runner-up, and second runner-up for the TTFF/21 People’s Choice Award can be downloaded at: http://ttfilmfestival.com/download/TTFF21-peoples-choice.zip.

Eligible People’s Choice Award films

Maybe One Day: Riyadh Rahaman

Batchack Man – The Power of the Herbalist (Part One): Keyon Byron

The Passenger: Kirk Budhooram and Kavita Ganness

Killing Columbus: Yasha Hanoomansingh and David Parris

Wrecked: Marc Beepath

Cheesecake: Jabari Daniel

Pavement Poets: Elechi Todd

Galavant: Alexander Johnson

Hang Jack: Shane Lee Kit

Love in Seven Movements: Juliette McCawley

It’s Just a Lil’ Wine?: Ryan Lee

Little Moko: Miquel Galofre

Over-Flow: Elizabeth Ramjit

The Forgotten Boys: Alexandra Warner

Port of Spain, A Writer's Heaven: Dion Boucaud

Becky: Nicola Cross

Ikarus: Shaun Escayg

Student Films from TT

Clash: Kwame Boatswain and Xavier Kistow-Davis

Grief: Corinna Sequea

Plant Speech: Lee Anna Maharaj and Jovan Lalla

Caught in the Net: Kaaria Quash

Going Knowhere: Darielle Allard

The Interview: Ayana Harper

