Harper's Interview is People's Choice at TTFF
Trinidadian filmmaker Ayana Harper has won the 2021 Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival (TTFF/21) People’s Choice Award. The results for the award were announced after voting and the last day of festival screenings on September 28.
Harper’s film, The Interview, which depicts the challenges of a budding filmmaker struggling to find the right interviewee for a project, received the most votes from TTFF/21 audiences out of 25 screenings directed by TT filmmakers, said a media release.
The first runner-up for this year’s award was The Forgotten Boys – a documentary by director Alexandra Warner. The second runner-up was the student film, Going Knowhere, by Darielle Allard – both are TT filmmakers.
The TTFF said it reprised the People’s Choice Award category to help audiences positively affect the trajectories of TT films and filmmakers. The 2021 People’s Choice Award winner, will receive a trophy, and updates on the achievement will be provided on TTFF’s website and social media platforms @ttfilmfestival on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, the release said.
Images of the winning film, first runner-up, and second runner-up for the TTFF/21 People’s Choice Award can be downloaded at: http://ttfilmfestival.com/download/TTFF21-peoples-choice.zip.
Eligible People’s Choice Award films
Maybe One Day: Riyadh Rahaman
Batchack Man – The Power of the Herbalist (Part One): Keyon Byron
The Passenger: Kirk Budhooram and Kavita Ganness
Killing Columbus: Yasha Hanoomansingh and David Parris
Wrecked: Marc Beepath
Cheesecake: Jabari Daniel
Pavement Poets: Elechi Todd
Galavant: Alexander Johnson
Hang Jack: Shane Lee Kit
Love in Seven Movements: Juliette McCawley
It’s Just a Lil’ Wine?: Ryan Lee
Little Moko: Miquel Galofre
Over-Flow: Elizabeth Ramjit
The Forgotten Boys: Alexandra Warner
Port of Spain, A Writer's Heaven: Dion Boucaud
Becky: Nicola Cross
Ikarus: Shaun Escayg
Student Films from TT
Clash: Kwame Boatswain and Xavier Kistow-Davis
Grief: Corinna Sequea
Plant Speech: Lee Anna Maharaj and Jovan Lalla
Caught in the Net: Kaaria Quash
Going Knowhere: Darielle Allard
The Interview: Ayana Harper
