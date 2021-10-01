Ex-Central Bank governor resigns from Trinidad and Tobago International Financial Centre

Former Central Bank Governor Ewart Williams who on Wednesday resigned as a director of the state agency, the TT International Financial Centre. FILE PHOTO -

FORMER Central Bank governor Ewart Williams has resigned as a director of the TT International Financial Centre (TTIFC), effective last Wednesday.

A release from the centre on Friday reported Williams' resignation and said his experience and insight will be missed.

"Mr Williams provided valuable insight and assistance to the organisation since taking up his board appointment on April 27, 2016. He served on the finance and investment committee and the audit risk and compliance committee," the release said.

TTIFC chairman Richard P.Young said, “We thank Mr Williams for his service and unwavering commitment to the TTIFC, and we wish him the best in the future.”

Young added, “While the TTIFC will experience the loss of Williams’ advice and counsel, the company continues to work on achieving its goals outlined in its realigned mandate, and we look forward to working with all our stakeholders to provide a FinTech-Enabled future for Trinidad and Tobago."

The TTIFC is a national agency which forms an integral part of government’s strategy for digitisation within the financial services sector and sustainable development.

The release said the centre is positioned to connect stakeholders within the financial services sector.